Stock Market Today: JSW Energy share price gained almost 8% on Monday in the morning trades as it announced plans to acquire 100% interest in O2 Power Midco Holdings, O2 Energy SG Pte. Limited and their subsidiaries

JSW NErgy shre price opened at ₹650.20 on the BSE on Monday , more than 5% higher than its previous close of ₹625.05. The JSW Energy share price theerafter gained to highs of ₹673.05, marking gains of almost 8%.

JSW Energy on Friday pot market hours had announced that JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has agreed to acquire 100% interest in O2 Power Midco Holdings Pte. Limited and O2 Energy SG Pte. Limited and their subsidiaries having a consolidated operational and under construction /development renewable energy portfolio of 4.7 GW in India.

(more to come)

having a consolidated operational and under construction / development renewable energy portfolio of 4.7