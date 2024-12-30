Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  JSW Energy Share price rises up to 8%: To acquire O2 Power’s green energy platform
BREAKING NEWS

JSW Energy Share price rises up to 8%: To acquire O2 Power’s green energy platform

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: JSW Energy share price gained almost 8% on Monday in the morning trades as it announced plans to acquire 100% interest in O2 Power Midco Holdings, O2 Energy SG Pte. Limited and subsidiaries 

JSW Energy Share price rises as it announces its plans acquire O2 Power’s green energy assets

Stock Market Today: JSW Energy share price gained almost 8% on Monday in the morning trades as it announced plans to acquire 100% interest in O2 Power Midco Holdings, O2 Energy SG Pte. Limited and their subsidiaries

JSW NErgy shre price opened at 650.20 on the BSE on Monday , more than 5% higher than its previous close of 625.05. The JSW Energy share price theerafter gained to highs of 673.05, marking gains of almost 8%.

JSW Energy on Friday pot market hours had announced that JSW Neo Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited, has agreed to acquire 100% interest in O2 Power Midco Holdings Pte. Limited and O2 Energy SG Pte. Limited and their subsidiaries having a consolidated operational and under construction /development renewable energy portfolio of 4.7 GW in India.

(more to come)

having a consolidated operational and under construction / development renewable energy portfolio of 4.7

GW in India

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.