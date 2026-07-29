JSW Energy beats peers in 2026, but easy gains may be behind

JSW Energy has gained about 13% in 2026, outperforming peers such as Tata Power (-3%), Torrent Power (10%), and NTPC Green (-3%). However, analysts believe the easy gains may now be behind the stock. With no meaningful near-term triggers in sight, they expect limited upside and warn that any negative development could drag the stock lower.
Institutional investors have steadily increased their exposure to JSW Energy over the past six months. BSE shareholding data showed mutual funds raised their stake to 7.42% as of June-end from 5.94% as of December-end, while foreign portfolio investors increased their holding to 9.86% from 8.16% over the same period.
Bloomberg data showed that 14 brokerages have a ‘buy’ call on JSW Energy’s stock, while 3 have a ‘hold’ rating and 5 analysts have recommended ‘sell’.