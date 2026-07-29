JSW Energy beats peers in 2026, but easy gains may be behind

JSW Energy has gained about 13% in 2026, outperforming peers such as Tata Power (-3%), Torrent Power (10%), and NTPC Green (-3%). However, analysts believe the easy gains may now be behind the stock. With no meaningful near-term triggers in sight, they expect limited upside and warn that any negative development could drag the stock lower.
JSW Energy has gained about 13% in 2026, outperforming peers such as Tata Power (-3%), Torrent Power (10%), and NTPC Green (-3%). However, analysts believe the easy gains may now be behind the stock. With no meaningful near-term triggers in sight, they expect limited upside and warn that any negative development could drag the stock lower.
Institutional investors have steadily increased their exposure to JSW Energy over the past six months. BSE shareholding data showed mutual funds raised their stake to 7.42% as of June-end from 5.94% as of December-end, while foreign portfolio investors increased their holding to 9.86% from 8.16% over the same period.
Institutional investors have steadily increased their exposure to JSW Energy over the past six months. BSE shareholding data showed mutual funds raised their stake to 7.42% as of June-end from 5.94% as of December-end, while foreign portfolio investors increased their holding to 9.86% from 8.16% over the same period.
Bloomberg data showed that 14 brokerages have a ‘buy’ call on JSW Energy’s stock, while 3 have a ‘hold’ rating and 5 analysts have recommended ‘sell’.
Motilal Oswal Financial Services downgraded its rating on JSW Energy stock to 'neutral' after the scrip rallied 17% over the past four months, reducing valuation comfort. The brokerage also cut its FY28 Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) estimate by 9%, mainly due to slower-than-expected renewable capacity additions of around 4 GW in FY28.
However, the brokerage continues to remain positive on the company, citing its strong earnings growth outlook, capacity expansion plan (from 14.5 GW currently to 30 GW by 2030) and better execution than peers. However, its revised target price of ₹550 implies a 2% downside, prompting the downgrade.
“While the company's long-term growth outlook remains compelling, we believe the current valuation adequately reflects these strengths,” the report said.
Factoring in a more conservative near-term ramp-up, Axis Securities has also cut its revenue and Ebitda estimates for JSW Energy. Even so, it has maintained a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹630.
“JSW Energy's balance sheet is well leveraged for capacity addition by 2032, and there are few new near-term triggers to support the stock,” said Rupesh Sankhe, senior vice-president - power utilities, capital goods at Elara Capital.
The next set of catalysts hinges on execution, Sankhe added. He pointed to the company's ambitious goal of doubling capacity by 2032, adding that timely execution will be key to sustaining investor confidence.
In its latest earnings call with analysts on 22 July, JSW Energy said it has a gross debt of about ₹74,000 crore and cash reserves of around ₹12,900 crore.
Meanwhile, the company has guided for a total capacity addition of 3 GW in FY27. So far in FY27, JSW Energy has added around 1.1 GW of capacity—comprising 0.4 GW of solar, 0.1 GW of wind, 0.4 GW of hybrid and 0.2 GW of hydro—taking its total installed capacity to 14.5 GW.
Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, said JSW Energy is in the midst of a heavy capital expenditure cycle as it builds a diversified portfolio. In businesses like these, investments are made upfront, while revenues and returns accrue gradually. For JSW Energy, that inflection point is still a couple of years away, he said.
Even so, he believes the company's diversified portfolio is a key differentiator and one of the biggest reasons investors continue to favour it over many of its peers.
JSW Energy posted a marginal 2% year-on-year increase in Q1 FY27 Ebitda to ₹3,103 crore from ₹3,057 crore, while revenue remained flat at ₹5,437 crore. However, net profit dropped to ₹533 crore, compared with ₹836 crore in Q1FY26.
Execution and continued deleveraging remain the key factors to watch, according to some analysts.
Valuation game
Valuations, too, leave little margin for error.
Sankhe added that the stock is already pricing in much of the optimism. With an EV/Ebitda multiple of 11.5 times and a price-to-book ratio of 2.5 times, JSW Energy appears fairly valued.
According to Bloomberg data, not just JSW Energy but its peers are also trading above their long-term average valuation multiple. JSW Energy currently trades at a PE of 42.8x against its five-year average of 38.1x, while Tata Power is valued at 31.5x versus its historical average of 29.8x. Meanwhile, Torrent Power's current PE is 29.8x compared with 30.1x historically.