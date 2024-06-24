JSW Energy stock hits new all-time high as subsidiary wins 300 MW wind-solar hybrid project
JSW Energy strengthens energy solutions with a 300 MW project, aiming for 9.8 GW capacity by CY24. Company ventures into green hydrogen and targets carbon neutrality by 2050.
JSW Energy shares hit a new all-time high of ₹740 apiece by gaining 2.25% in today's early morning trade after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary -JSW Neo Energy Limited received a Letter of Award (LoA) for setting up a 300 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power project from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) against a tariff-based competitive bid invited for setting up 1,200 MW ISTS-connected wind-solar hybrid power projects (Tranche VIII).
