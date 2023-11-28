JSW Energy: Up 49% in 2023 so far, should you still buy the stock?
Ventura Securities has initiated coverage on JSW Energy with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹530, indicating an upside of 34 percent over the next 24 months.
On the back of strong stock performance, healthy growth outlook, strong financials, and India’s aspiration to enhance power generation capacity, brokerage house Ventura Securities has initiated coverage on JSW Energy with a ‘buy’ call and a target price of ₹530, indicating an upside of 34 percent over the next 24 months.
