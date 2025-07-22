JSW Infra Q1 Results: Profit surges 31% YoY to ₹390 crore; revenue up 21%

JSW Infra Q1 Results: JSW Infrastructure on Tuesday, July 22, posted a strong double-digit growth in its net profit and revenue for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Advertisement

In an exchange filing, post-market trading hours, JSW Infra said its consolidated net profit surged 31% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹389.57 crore in the June quarter as against ₹296.55 crore in the same period a year ago. However, the figure declined on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis from ₹515.58 crore profit the company posted in the preceding March quarter.

Its revenue from operations saw a 21% YoY growth to ₹1,223.85 crore in the said quarter, as against ₹1,009.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The figure was flat against ₹1,283.18 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

On the operating front, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹581 crore, an increase of 13% YoY.

Advertisement

JSW Infra Volume Update During the quarter, JSW Infra handled cargo volumes of 29.4 million tonnes, a growth of 5% over the last year. The volume increase was mainly due to strong performance of the coal handling operations at Ennore, PNP and Paradip.

Robust performance at South West Port and Dharamtar Port, along with interim operations at the Tuticorin terminal and the JNPA liquid terminal, also contributed to the growth. However, this growth was partially offset by reduced cargo volumes at the Iron Ore terminal in Paradip, the company said in a press release.

The increase in the third-party volume was stronger with 8% year-on-year growth, and the share of Third Party in the overall volumes stood at 52% vs 50% a year ago.

Advertisement

JSW Infra-owned Navkar Corporation delivered strong operational and financial results in Q1 FY26. Total EXIM cargo volumes reached 81,000 TEUs, representing a robust 31% year-on-year growth. Domestic cargo volumes stood at 275,000 metric tonnes, up 11% compared to the same period last year.

The higher port volumes and strong performance of Navkar Corp’s business translated to 21% YoY growth in the operational revenue, which stood at ₹1,224 crore in Q1 FY26.