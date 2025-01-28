JSW Infrastructure reported a 32.35% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching ₹335.62 crore, driven by higher income. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of ₹253.57 crore during the same period last year, according to a statement.

Total income for the third quarter rose to ₹1,265.31 crore, up from ₹1,018.30 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses also increased, amounting to ₹989.40 crore, compared to ₹711.25 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, JSW Infrastructure handled 29.4 million tonnes of cargo, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase. This growth was primarily attributed to higher capacity utilization at the coal terminal in Paradip, Odisha, contributions from PNP Port, and the Liquid Storage Terminal in the UAE.

Third-party cargo volumes showed particularly strong growth, rising 31% year-on-year. The share of third-party volumes in overall cargo increased to 49 per cent, compared to 39 per cent in the same period last year.

The company also highlighted that the higher cargo volumes and integration of the recently acquired Navkar Corporation led to a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in total revenue, which reached ₹1,265 crore. EBITDA grew by 20 per cent to ₹670 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 52.9 per cent.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai, JSW Infrastructure secured approvals to begin interim operations and handled nearly 90,000 tonnes of liquid edible oil during November and December 2024. Similar approvals are being pursued for interim operations at the Tuticorin Dry Bulk Terminal.