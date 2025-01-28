Mint Market

JSW Infra Q3 results: Net profit climbs 32% to ₹336 crore, EBITDA grows 20% to ₹670 crore

JSW Infrastructure recorded a 32.35% rise in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching 335.62 crore, fueled by increased income. This marks an improvement from the 253.57 crore net profit reported during the same period last year.

Updated28 Jan 2025, 05:33 PM IST
JSW Infra Q3 results: Net profit climbs 32% to ₹336 crore, EBITDA grows 20% to ₹670 crore.(Photo: Courtesy BSE X channel account)

JSW Infrastructure reported a 32.35% increase in consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching 335.62 crore, driven by higher income. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of 253.57 crore during the same period last year, according to a statement.

Total income for the third quarter rose to 1,265.31 crore, up from 1,018.30 crore in the year-ago period. Expenses also increased, amounting to 989.40 crore, compared to 711.25 crore a year earlier.

During the quarter, JSW Infrastructure handled 29.4 million tonnes of cargo, marking a 5 per cent year-on-year increase. This growth was primarily attributed to higher capacity utilization at the coal terminal in Paradip, Odisha, contributions from PNP Port, and the Liquid Storage Terminal in the UAE.

Third-party cargo volumes showed particularly strong growth, rising 31% year-on-year. The share of third-party volumes in overall cargo increased to 49 per cent, compared to 39 per cent in the same period last year.

The company also highlighted that the higher cargo volumes and integration of the recently acquired Navkar Corporation led to a 24 per cent year-on-year rise in total revenue, which reached 1,265 crore. EBITDA grew by 20 per cent to 670 crore, maintaining a healthy margin of 52.9 per cent.

At Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) in Navi Mumbai, JSW Infrastructure secured approvals to begin interim operations and handled nearly 90,000 tonnes of liquid edible oil during November and December 2024. Similar approvals are being pursued for interim operations at the Tuticorin Dry Bulk Terminal.

Looking ahead, the company aims to achieve 8,000 crore in revenue from its logistics segment with a targeted EBITDA margin of 25 per cent, ensuring industry-leading returns on capital employed (ROCE).

First Published:28 Jan 2025, 05:33 PM IST
