JSW Infra Q4 Results: Net profit rises 56% YoY to 516 crore, revenues up 17%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published30 Apr 2025, 04:51 PM IST
JSW Infrastructure announced its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, April 30.
JSW Infrastructure announced its fourth quarter results on Wednesday, April 30.(Pixabay)

JSW Infra Q4 Results: JSW Infrastructure Ltd announced its January to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25, on Wednesday, April 30. The company recorded a 56 per cent rise in net profits to 515.58 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with 329.08 crore in the same period a year ago. 

 

 

First Published:30 Apr 2025, 04:51 PM IST

