JSW Infra Q4 Results: Net profit rises 56% YoY to ₹516 crore, revenues up 17%

JSW Infra Q4 Results: JSW Infrastructure Ltd announced its January to March quarter results for the financial year ended 2024-25, on Wednesday, April 30. The company recorded a 56 per cent rise in net profits to ₹515.58 crore in the fourth quarter, compared with ₹329.08 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)
