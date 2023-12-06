JSW Infrastructure Share Price Today: Shares of JSW Infrastructure were locked at 8 per cent upper circuit at ₹245 apiece on the BSE , hitting its 52-week high mark on Wednesday, December 6. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for the stock and raised the target price by 2 per cent over the recent uptrend in share price.

At a current market price (CMP) of ₹238, JM Financials has given a revised target price of ₹255 for JSW Infrastructure, which is 2 per cent higher than the previous price of ₹250 and sees a potential upside of 12.3 per cent on the stock.

