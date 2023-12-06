JSW Infra share price locked at 8% upper circuit to hit 52-week high; brokerage sees 12% upside, raises TP by 2%
JSW Infrastructure Share Price Today: Shares of JSW Infrastructure were locked at 8 per cent upper circuit at ₹245 apiece on the BSE, hitting its 52-week high mark on Wednesday, December 6. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for the stock and raised the target price by 2 per cent over the recent uptrend in share price.
