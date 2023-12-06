comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  JSW Infra share price locked at 8% upper circuit to hit 52-week high; brokerage sees 12% upside, raises TP by 2%
JSW Infra share price locked at 8% upper circuit to hit 52-week high; brokerage sees 12% upside, raises TP by 2%

 Nikita Prasad

Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for the stock and raised the target price by 2 per cent over the recent uptrend in share price.

JSW Infrastructure share price hit its 52-week high mark on December 6 (Photo: Courtesy BSE X channel account)

JSW Infrastructure Share Price Today: Shares of JSW Infrastructure were locked at 8 per cent upper circuit at 245 apiece on the BSE, hitting its 52-week high mark on Wednesday, December 6. Domestic brokerage firm JM Financials has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating for the stock and raised the target price by 2 per cent over the recent uptrend in share price. 

At a current market price (CMP) of 238, JM Financials has given a revised target price of 255 for JSW Infrastructure, which is 2 per cent higher than the previous price of 250 and sees a potential upside of 12.3 per cent on the stock.

 

MORE TO COME

Nikita Prasad
Published: 06 Dec 2023, 04:41 PM IST
