JSW Infra stock soars 8.4% to all time high on ₹4,119 crore order win
Shares of JSW Infrastructure surged nearly 8.5% after receiving a LoA worth ₹4,119 crore for the development of an all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka. The proposed port aims to address the rising import and export trade momentum of the region.
Shares of JSW Infrastructure, one of India's leading commercial port companies, spiked up nearly 8.5% to hit an all-time high of ₹220 apiece in early trade on Friday after the company received a LoA worth ₹4,119 crore. In an exchange filing on Thursday, the company said it emerged as the winning bidder for the development of an all-weather, deep-water, greenfield port at Keni in Karnataka on a public-private partnership basis.
