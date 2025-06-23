JSW Infra to Swiggy - Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests these 3 stocks to buy in the near-term

Stock market today: The Indian stock markets were lower on Monday, reacting strongly to increasing geopolitical tensions following the escalation of the US-Iran conflict over the weekend. Both main indices experienced significant selling pressure during the first half of Monday's trading session.

Advertisement

At 12:40 IST, Nifty 50 index was trading at 24,950 . 70, decreasing by 161.90 points or 0.64%, while the Sensex was at 81,821.60, down by 572.56 points or 0.69%.

Analysts pointed out that geopolitical conflicts often provide favorable buying opportunities in the long run.

On the technical front, according to Vinay Rajani from HDFC Securities, the ratio charts comparing MSCI India to the MSCI World index indicate that the Indian stock market is likely to surpass developed markets in the upcoming weeks. Vinay, believes, a sustained move above 25,200 for Nifty 50 would resume the uptrend.

Rajani has recommended three stock to buy for short-term. Here's what he expects from Indian stock market next week, along with his stock recommendations.

Advertisement

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 For the week ended June 20, 2025, Nifty 50 closed at the highest point of the rally that began in April 2025, reclaiming the 25,000 level, significantly aided by large-cap stocks such as Reliance, M&M, and Bharti Airtel. Market breadth appears strong positionally, with 64%, 77%, and 51% of NSE500 stocks trading above their 50, 100, and 200 DMAs, respectively.

Furthermore, ratio charts of MSCI India versus MSCI World index suggest that the Indian equity market is poised to outperform developed markets in the coming weeks. For traders holding long positions, the recent swing low of 24,733 should serve as a stop-loss, as a break below this could see a Nifty 50 decline towards the 24,400-24,500 support zone.

Advertisement

Conversely, a sustained move above 25,200 would resume the uptrend, potentially pulling the index towards the resistance band of 25,640-25,740.

Technical Picks: Stocks to buy in the near-term Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends these three stocks in the near term - JSW Infrastructure Ltd, Swiggy Ltd, and Macrotech Developers Ltd (Lodha).

Buy JSW Infra( ₹ 303) | Target ₹ 335| Stop-loss ₹ 279 JSW Infra share price has broken out from symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. Price rise was accompanied by jump in volumes. Stock price has been sustaining above 50 DEMA and 200 DEMA. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal and equilibrium line.

Advertisement

Buy Swiggy( ₹ 391): | Target ₹ 445 | Stop-loss ₹ 364 Swiggy share price has surpassed the crucial resistance of 20 DEMA with healthy volumes. Daily RSI has been sustaining above 50, which shows the strength in the stock. Daily MACD has shown positive crossover on signal as well as on equilibrium line. Stock has started forming higher top and higher bottom formation on the daily chart. Stock price has taken out previous swing high resistance.

Buy Macrotech Developers (Lodha) ( ₹ 1,471): | Target ₹ 1,680 | Stop-loss ₹ 1,300 Lodha share price has broken out from the descending triangle pattern on the weekly chart. Stock is placed above key moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Realty sector index has been outperforming for last couple of weeks. Monthly RSI has given bullish crossover, which indicates strength in the stocks. Volumes have risen along with the recent price rise. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily.

Advertisement

Also Read | Dharmesh Shah recommends THIS stock to buy today- 23 June