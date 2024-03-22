JSW Infrastructure: 3 key reasons why analysts expect more than 20% upside for the stock
Stock market today: JSW Infrastructure share price that has risen more than 50%, is poised to see another 20% or more gains as per analysts. The strong expansions, rising client base, coal & liquid movements all will help drive volumes and earnings growth
JSW Infrastructure Ltd share price , that gained more than 2% on Friday are up more than 50% since listing in October. The strong outlook for port and logistics sector adds to JSW Infrastructure's outlook leading to gains.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started