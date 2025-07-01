JSW Infrastructure and Polychem share prices in focus as stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: JSW Infrastructure and Polychem share prices will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today.

JSW Infrastructure and Polychem have fixed Tuesday, 1 July 2025, as the record date to identify the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend announced by these companies.

Investors who wanted to take advantage of these companies' dividend announcements had to buy shares of JSW Infrastructure and Polychem at least one day prior to the record date in order to be eligible to receive dividends, as per the T+1 settlement method.

Dividend payout and other details JSW Infrastructure Limited: A final dividend of Rs. 0.80 per equity share of Rs. 2 had been recommended by the Board of Directors to the company's members for announcement at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The dividend announced translated into a 40% dividend payout considering the face value of the share.

If the company's members decide to declare the above-recommended dividend at the upcoming 19th Annual General Meeting, it will be paid or dispatched within 30 days of the Annual General Meeting date, subject to any required tax deduction at the source, as per the company.

Polychem Ltd.—On 14th May, 2025, Polychem Ltd. had intimated the exchanges regarding the final dividend of ₹20/- per equity share of face value of ₹10/- each being approved by the Board. This dividend recommendation translated into a 200% dividend payout considering the face value of shares. The company has fixed Tuesday, 1st July, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of dividend payout, if any, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025.

The final dividend, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid within 30 days of the date of the AGM to those members whose names shall appear on the company’s Register of Members as of Tuesday, 1st July, 2025, as per Polychem release.