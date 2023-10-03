JSW Infrastructure share price extends gain after strong debut on Dalal Street. Buy, sell or hold?
JSW Intrastructure share price may not breach resistance placed at ₹155 during Tuesday deals, say experts
Stock market today: JSW Infrastructure share price today listed on BSE and BSE at strong premium. JSW Infrastructure shares opened on BSE at ₹141.75 per share levels whereas on NSE, JSW Infrastructure shares listed at ₹143 apiece levels. While hitting on Dalal Street today, JSW Infrastructure Limited delivered strong 20 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees. However, JSW Infrastructure shares didn't end here only. It extended its listing gains and hit intraday high of ₹157 per share on BSE and ₹157.30 on NSE.
