Stock market today: JSW Infrastructure share price today listed on BSE and BSE at strong premium. JSW Infrastructure shares opened on BSE at ₹141.75 per share levels whereas on NSE, JSW Infrastructure shares listed at ₹143 apiece levels. While hitting on Dalal Street today, JSW Infrastructure Limited delivered strong 20 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees. However, JSW Infrastructure shares didn't end here only. It extended its listing gains and hit intraday high of ₹157 per share on BSE and ₹157.30 on NSE.

According to stock market experts, JSW Infrastructure shares may not breach upper hurdle placed around ₹155 apiece levels during Tuesday deals. So, those allottees who had applied for the public issue for listing gains, they are advised to book profit and exit. However, for those, who have medium to long term time horizon, they are advised to maintain stop loss below today's low and hold the stock for further upside. JSW Infrastructure share price may witness fresh upside movement on Wednesday onwards, depending upon the kind of response it receives from DIIs and FIIs after strong debut.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

JSW Infrastructure share price outlook

Speaking on JSW Infrastructure share price outlook, Arun Kejriwal, Founder at Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said, “JSW Infrastructure share price listed as per the market expectations and the stock has appreciated further above ₹155 per share levels. So, those who had applied for listing gains only, they should book profit and exit. But, those who have medium to long term view, they may hold the stock for more upside maintaining stop loss below today low or in other words, they can maintain stop loss around ₹140 levels."

Saakshi Medtech makes stellar debut, shares list with 50% premium at ₹146

Suggesting JSW Infrastructure shareholders to hold the stock for medium to long term, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP – Research and Business Development at Hensex Securities said, “JSW Infrastructure Limited on its Debut delivered 24% Premium to the Investors. The Company is a fastest growing port related infrastructure company, with significant market share, Diversified operations in terms of cargo profile; geography and assets. Their ports are strategically located at close proximity to JSW Group Customers (Related Parties) and industrial clusters supported by a multi modal evacuation infrastructure. With its Strong financial metrics and growing margin profile, Company shows good growth prospects. We suggest investors to Hold the stock for medium to long term Investment."

Manoj Vaibhav Gems shares list at issue price of ₹215 on NSE

On triggers to look at while holding the stock for medium to long term, Arun Kejriwal said, “JSW Infrastructure shares have attracted good trade volume after listing and it is expected to attract attention of big investors falling under the DII or FII category. So, one should remain vigilant about the bulk deals that JSW Infrastructure Limited is attracting in next two to three days."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!