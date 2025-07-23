JSW Infrastructure share price gains 2% post Q1 results: Should you buy or sell the stock?

Stock Market Today: JSW Infrastructure share price gains 2% in the morning trades on Wednesday post Q1 results. Should you buy or sell the stock?

JSW Infrastructure Q1 Results On Tuesday, July 22, JSW Infrastructure reported a high double-digit growth in its net profit and revenue for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

In the June quarter, consolidated net profit increased by 31% year on year (YoY) to ₹389.57 crore, up from ₹296.55 crore the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations increased by 21% year on year to ₹1,223.85 crore, up from ₹1,009.77 crore in the same period last year. The number was flat compared to ₹1,283.18 crore in Q4 FY25.

JSW Infrastructure Q1 Results—Analysts views

JSWINFRA is expanding its logistics footprint by adopting an asset-light model and aiming for multimodal integration across India. In FY26, as per analysts.

During the quarter, JSW Infra handled 29.4 million tonnes of cargo, up 5% from the previous year. The volume increase was primarily due to the outstanding performance of the coal handling operations at Ennore, PNP, and Paradip.

The logistics business is expected to earn ₹700-800 crore in revenue and ₹100 crore in EBITDA, driven by Navkar synergies and the operational ramp-up of new infrastructure, as per Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

MOFSL predicts JSW Infrastructure's market dominance to result in a 13% volume CAGR from FY25 to FY27.

The increase in logistics revenues is projected to result in a 22% CAGR in revenue and a 23% CAGR in EBITDA during the same period.

MOFSL reiterates its buy rating on the stock with a target price of ₹380.

JSW Infrastructure's 1QFY26 EBITDA was in line with our estimates, said Jefferies India Pvt Ltd. Consolidation of Navkar Corporation (Navkar) and a 3% YoY rise in realizations on price hikes offset weak volume growth at 5% YoY as per Jefferies. Management guides for a recovery in balance in nine months and maintained its 10% year-on-year FY26 volume growth guidance versus Jefferies estimates of 9%. The 2.3 times capacity rise target to 400 MT by FY30 (estimated versus 177 MT now) remains intact as per Jefferies, who has buy ratings on the stock with a target price of ₹375.

