With Akzo’s acquisition, can JSW paint its way into the big league?
Ananya Roy 6 min read 30 Jun 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Summary
Akzo Nobel India's acquisition is expected to triple JSW Paints’ business to ₹6,000 crore, and help it claim about 10% of the industry’s revenue market share.
JSW Paints Ltd is set to climb the ladder in the paints sector. With a capacity of less than 0.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA), JSW currently ranks sixth in the industry. On Friday, it announced the acquisition of a 75% stake in its larger peer, Akzo Nobel India Ltd, for ₹9,000 crore.
