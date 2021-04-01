JSW Steel shares in focus; stock surges over 2%

The stock has been in focus as the steel company recently completed its purchase of Bhushan Power and Steel, paving its way to become the country’s biggest steel producer. The company would pay ₹193.50 billion ($2.65 billion) to Bhushan Power and Steel's creditors. Analysts reckon that the impact of the Bhushan Power and Steel acquisition may not be too harsh on JSW’s earnings and balance sheet.

