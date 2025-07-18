JSW Steel Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹2184 crore rises 158% year-on-year

Q1 Results: JSW Steel's consolidated net profit at ₹2184 crore attributable to owners of the Company during the April-June quarter jumped 158% year-on-year compared to ₹845 crore in the year-ago quarter

The revenue from operations at ₹43,147 crores rose slightly compared to ₹42,943 in the year-ago quarter; it was the operating performance that lifted the net profits.

The operating EBITDA for the quarter reported by the company stood at ₹7,576 crores, with a 17.6% margin. The reported EBITDA increased by 37% year on year, which the company attributed to the rising volumes and lower coking coal costs. The same translated into reported profit after tax for the quarter rose to ₹2,209 crores compared to ₹867 crore in the year-ago quarter.

JSW Steel Q1 Volume performance The consolidated steel sales for the quarter stood at 6.69 million tonnes, higher by 9% YoY compared to 6.12 crore in the year-ago quarter. The institutional as well as Retail sales volumes were higher by 12% YoY, highlighted the company.

Domestic steel sales volume at 5.96 million tonnes increased 12% YoY. Exports, however, fell 20% YoY and constituted 7% of sales from the Indian operations for Q1 FY26.

Weak international demand amid tariff uncertainties is impacting exports.

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.26 million tonnes, higher by 14% YoY compared to 6.35 MT.

Capacity utilization at the Indian operations was 87% during the quarter compared to 93% in the previous quarter of Q4 FY25, impacted by planned maintenance shutdowns.

JSW Steel Net Gearing The company's net gearing (net debt to equity) stood at 0.95 times at the end of the quarter, compared to 0.94 times at the end of Q4 FY25, and net debt to EBITDA was 3.20x, compared to 3.34x at Q4 FY25.

As of June 30, 2025, net debt was ₹79,850 crores, an increase of ₹3,287 crores from March 31, 2025. This increase was mostly attributable to working capital investments, as per JSW Steel.

JSW Steel on Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd JSW Steel, regarding the Supreme Court Judgement in Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd., said that it has filed a Review Petition before the Supreme Court on 25th June 2025 in respect of the Supreme Court Judgement of 2nd May 2025.

The Committee of Creditors and the Resolution Professional have also filed separate review petitions. The review petitions will be listed in the Supreme Court in due course.

The Supreme Court of India had cancelled JSW Steel's 2019 acquisition of Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL), directing the liquidation of BPSL, and investors thereby are keenly watching the progress in the matter.

The Order of the Supreme Court dated 26th May 2025 in JSW’s Special Leave Petition directed the status quo in respect of proceedings before NCLT for implementation of the SC Judgment until the Review Petition is decided.