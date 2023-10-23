JSW Steel Q2 earnings beat estimates. Should you buy, sell or hold the stock?
JSW Steel share price flat after Q2 results beat expectations. JSW Steel Q2 profit at ₹2760 crore, revenue grew by 6.72%. JSW Steel's Q2 EBITDA of ₹78.9 billion beats expectations.
JSW Steel share price was trading flat on Monday's session following the company's Q2 results, which surpassed street's expectations. JSW Steel topline increased by 6.72% and the profit came in at ₹2760 crore. JSW Steel had declared a loss of ₹848 crore in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.62%. JSW Steel share price today opened at intraday high of ₹774.95 apiece on BSE.
