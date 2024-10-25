JSW Steel's Q2 results show an 85% net profit decline to ₹ 404 crore due to a ₹ 342 crore exceptional loss and higher taxes. Revenue fell 11% to ₹ 39,684 crore, with EBITDA at ₹ 5,437 crore and a margin drop to 13.7%.

JSW Steel reported its September quarter results today, October 25, reporting an 85.45% year-on-year decline in net profit, which fell to ₹404 crore compared to ₹2,773 crore last year. This significant drop was impacted by an exceptional loss of ₹342 crore, due to the surrender of one mining lease, along with a higher tax rate. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit was also impacted by the higher imports of cheap finished steel dragged domestic prices to multi-year lows amid subdued demand. The revenue from operations was reported at ₹39,684 crore, reflecting an 11% YoY decrease from ₹44,584 crore. In the preceding June quarter, the company reported a revenue of ₹42,943 crore.

The EBITDA for Q2 FY25 was ₹5,437 crore, compared to ₹7,886 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, the EBITDA margin stood at 13.7%, down from 17.7% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's consolidated crude steel production for the quarter reached 6.77 million tonnes, reflecting a 7% increase YoY and QoQ. Steel sales for the quarter totaled 6.13 million tonnes, which is a decrease of 3% YoY and relatively flat QoQ. Domestic sales were particularly strong at 5.57 million tonnes, marking the highest sales in any quarter, with a 1% increase YoY and a 5% increase QoQ.

However, the company experienced a decline in exports, which fell by 43% YoY and 34% QoQ to 0.39 million tonnes. This decline was primarily due to increased Chinese exports adversely affecting global markets. Exports accounted for 7% of sales from Indian operations in Q2 FY25, down from 10% in Q1 FY25, according to the company's earnings report.

Indian steelmakers are grappling with an influx of cheap imports, primarily from China, followed by South Korea and Vietnam, which have been adversely affecting local prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response, the steel ministry has supported the imposition of a temporary 'safeguard duty' to mitigate the impact of Chinese imports. Additionally, an investigation has been launched into specific products imported from Vietnam to assess their effects on the domestic industry.

On August 3, 2024, the company announced the surrender of the Jajang Iron Ore mine located in the Keonjhar district of Odisha due to operations being economically unviable.

On October 9, the Indian Bureau of Mines approved the final mine closure plan. Following this approval, the company submitted an application for the surrender of the mining block. The company has recognized a net provision of ₹342 crore related to the underlying carrying value of the assets, including inventory and site restoration liability, which has been disclosed as an exceptional item in Q2 FY24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock price trend The company's shares have fallen 8.17% this month, marking the largest monthly decline since April 2022, when the stock fell 24.19%

Currently, the stock is trading 10% below its recent high of ₹1,063 per share and is down 11% from that level. As of 3:00 p.m. today, the stock has decreased by 1.40%, trading at ₹944.