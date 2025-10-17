JSW Steel Q2 results: Net profit surges 270% YoY to ₹1,623 crore

JSW Steel Q2 results: Net profit surges 270% YoY to 1,623 crore

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published17 Oct 2025, 03:06 PM IST
JSW Steel Q2 results: Metals major JSW Steel reported a consolidated net profit of 1,623 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, significantly higher by 270% year-on-year. However, sequentially the net profit slumped 25% from 2,184 crore in Q1FY26.

The consolidated revenue increased 13.8% year-on-year to 45,152 crore from 39,684 crore in Q2FY25. Sequentially, also the revenue jumped by 4.6% from 43,147 crore in Q1FY25.

