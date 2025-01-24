Q3 Results: JSW Steel reported consolidated net profit for the December quarter at Rs719 declined 70% year on year over ₹2450 Crore in the year ago quarter. However on a sequential basis JSW Steel net profit increased 78% compared to ₹404 crore during the September quarter

JSW Steel revenues from operations during the October to December 2024 quarter came at ₹41.378 crore , which were comparable to ₹41,940 crore in the year ago quarter