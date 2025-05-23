JSW Steel Q4 Results: Profit jumps 13.5% YoY to ₹1,501 crore; dividend of ₹2.8/share declared

JSW Steel Q4 Results: The metals company JSW Steel on Friday, May 23, announced a 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,501 crore as against ₹1,322 crore in the year-ago period.
The total revenue from operations declined by 3.1% YoY to ₹44,819 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against ₹46,269 crore in the same period last year.
The operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹6,378 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 14.2% during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes and lower coking coal cost.
Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.63 million tonnes, higher by 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12% YoY. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations was 93% during the quarter, compared to 91% in Q3 FY25.
Steel sales for the quarter stood at 7.49 million tonnes, higher by 12% QoQ and 11% YoY. Domestic sales were 6.72 million tonnes, up 12% QoQ and 30% YoY.
Institutional sales volumes increased 11% QoQ and 33% YoY while retail sales rose 15% QoQ and 25% YoY, and exports remained stable QoQ at 8% of sales from the Indian operations.
JSW Steel achieved consolidated annual production of 27.79 million tonnes and sales of 26.45 million tonnes, meeting the revised volume guidance announced in Q3 FY25.
More to come...
