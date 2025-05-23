JSW Steel Q4 Results: Profit jumps 13.5% YoY to ₹1,501 crore; dividend of ₹2.8/share declared

JSW Steel Q4 Results: The metals company JSW Steel on Friday, May 23, announced a 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,501 crore as against ₹1,322 crore in the year-ago period.

The total revenue from operations declined by 3.1% YoY to ₹44,819 crore in the March 2025 quarter, as against ₹46,269 crore in the same period last year.

The operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at ₹6,378 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 14.2% during the quarter, driven by higher sales volumes and lower coking coal cost.

Consolidated crude steel production for the quarter stood at 7.63 million tonnes, higher by 9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 12% YoY. Capacity utilisation at the Indian operations was 93% during the quarter, compared to 91% in Q3 FY25.

Steel sales for the quarter stood at 7.49 million tonnes, higher by 12% QoQ and 11% YoY. Domestic sales were 6.72 million tonnes, up 12% QoQ and 30% YoY.

Institutional sales volumes increased 11% QoQ and 33% YoY while retail sales rose 15% QoQ and 25% YoY, and exports remained stable QoQ at 8% of sales from the Indian operations.

JSW Steel achieved consolidated annual production of 27.79 million tonnes and sales of 26.45 million tonnes, meeting the revised volume guidance announced in Q3 FY25.