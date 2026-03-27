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JSW Steel sets board meeting date to announce Q4 results 2026. Details here

Despite a 10% drop in the last month, JSW Steel's stock is up 4% in three months and 7.5% in a year. A board meeting is set for May 14, 2026, to discuss financial results.

Pranati Deva
Updated27 Mar 2026, 01:50 PM IST
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JSW Steel Q4 results 2026 date announced
JSW Steel Q4 results 2026 date announced
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JSW Steel share price is likely to remain in focus after the company informed exchanges about an upcoming board meeting to consider its audited financial results for the March-ended quarter and full financial year.

In a regulatory filing, JSW Steel stated that a meeting of its Board of Directors has been convened for Thursday, May 14, 2026, to consider, among other things, the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026.

"This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors has been convened to be held on Thursday, 14th May 2026, to consider, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of our Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2026," said the company.

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Alongside the board meeting notice, the company also announced the closure of its trading window under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The trading window closure will remain in effect from April 1, 2026, to May 16, 2026, both days inclusive.

JSW Steel Q3 Results

JSW Steel reported a sharp 198% jump in its consolidated net profit to 2,139 crore for the third quarter of FY26 (Q3FY26), compared with 717 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, profit rose 31.8% from 1,623 crore.

The strong rise in profit was largely supported by higher sales volumes during the quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at 45,219 crore, up 10.9% year-on-year from 40,793 crore. Sequentially, revenue increased 1.5% from 44,560 crore.

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JSW Steel stock performance

The stock is down 2% following a broader market selloff amid uncertainty regarding peace talks between the US and Iran.

Also Read | Stock Market Crash LIVE: Sensex cracks 1300 pts amid US-Iran war uncertainty

It has crashed 10% in the last 1 month; however, it has been positive, adding 4% in the past 3 months and 7.5% in the last 1 year.

The metal stock is currently around 12% from its 52-week high of 1,284.55, hit in February 2026, while it touched its 52-week low of 907.25 in April 2025.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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