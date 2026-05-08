JSW Steel sets board meeting date to consider fundraising proposal, dividend payout

JSW Steel, on Friday, 8 May, informed bourses that, along with the financial results, its board will now also consider dividend and fundraising proposals at its ensuing meeting next week.
The company in March had informed that its board will meet on 14 May to consider and approve the financial results for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26). In another update today, it added that it will recommend payment of a dividend.
Furthermore, the board will also mull raising long-term funds through qualified institutional placement (QIP), issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures or through other ways.
For the quarter under review, brokerages expect JSW Steel to report strong net profit and revenue growth, led by higher realisations and a modest increase in volumes.
Motilal Oswal projected a 77.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in adjusted profit to ₹2,830 crore, led by strong net sales realisations (NSR) — a critical metric representing the net revenue received per tonne of steel sold after deducting costs like transportation and discounts.
It expects NSR to offset the cost impact and also drive margins in Q4FY26. In terms of sales growth, it expects JSW Steel to report a 12.4% increase YoY, while EBITDA could grow 28.3%.
Emkay Global, meanwhile, stated that it expects JSW Steel to report Q4 consolidated EBITDA of ₹8,420 crore (up 29.6% QoQ and 32% YoY), driven by higher realisations and partly offset by higher coking coal costs, leading to a ~ ₹2,300/t QoQ improvement in EBITDA spreads.
It added that volumes are likely to show a modest increase, with the BF-3 shutdown at Vijaynagar offset by the JVML ramp-up. It pegged Q4 revenue growth at 10% and profit at 67.5%.
Shares of JSW Steel have remained firm in the near term, rising 8.77% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 34% in a year amid demand for metal stocks. Meanwhile, on a longer time frame of 10 years, JSW Steel has jumped 865%, delivering multibagger gains to its investors.
On Friday, the large-cap stock was trading flat at ₹1275.05, down 0.64%.
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