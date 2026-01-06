What are the pros and cons of investing in JSW Steel?

Steel stocks rose on 31 December after the Indian government announced a three-year import tariff on steel products. This ‘safeguard duty’ will be 12% in the first year, 11.5% in the second year, and 11% in the third year. The countries that will face the tariff are Vietnam, China, and Nepal. Products covered are non-alloy and alloy flat steel. Speciality steels have not been included.