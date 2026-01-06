JSW Steel and other steel stocks are in the news. The company’s shares jumped 4.9% on 31 December, largely on account of the government’s decision to impose import tariffs on steel products. Before the recent correction, the stock had been trending up for more than two years.
What are the pros and cons of investing in JSW Steel?
SummaryThe company has a well-established position in the Indian steel industry and good growth prospects. But recent performance has been sub-par and the company has a high level of debt. Should you invest?
JSW Steel and other steel stocks are in the news. The company’s shares jumped 4.9% on 31 December, largely on account of the government’s decision to impose import tariffs on steel products. Before the recent correction, the stock had been trending up for more than two years.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More