JSW Steel share price gains 4.2% to scale 52 week high. Among key Nifty 50 gainers as US subsidiary plans raising funds.
Stock Market Today- JSW Share price with gains of around 4.1% was amongst largest Nifty gainers. JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JSW steel announced its proposal for raising long-term funds of around 30 years tenor for an aggregate principal amount of $145 million.
JSW STEEL share price with gains of almost 4.2% scaled 52 week highs on Friday and was amongst largest Nifty 50 gainers. JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc, wholly owned indirect subsidiary of JSW steel announced its proposal for raising long-term funds of around 30 years tenor for an aggregate principal amount of $145 million.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started