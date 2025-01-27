JSW Steel share price dropped more than 3.5% during Monday's trading session after the steel giant reported a decline of over 70% in consolidated net profit to ₹719 crore for the December quarter, primarily due to rising expenses. In the same quarter last year, it had recorded a net profit of ₹2,450 crore, according to a statement from the company released on the stock exchange.

The company revealed that the Profit after Tax for the quarter was ₹719 crore, which includes an exceptional charge of ₹103 crore. The total income for the recent third quarter decreased to ₹41,525 crore compared to ₹42,134 crore from the previous year. During this reporting period, the company's expenses rose to ₹40,250 crore, up from ₹38,815 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal year.

The revenue from operations for the company reached ₹41,378 crore, while its operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization) stood at ₹5,579 crore for the quarter. The consolidated capital expenditure (capex) of the company for the third quarter of the current fiscal year was ₹3,087 crore, and the total capex spending for the period from April to December amounted to ₹10,937 crore.

JSW Steel share price today JSW Steel share price opened at an intraday low of ₹898.90 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹926.95 per share.

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd highlighted that JSW Steel share price has touched anchor vwap support mark of 901 on daily time frame charts and seeing some signs of reversal coming in from lower levels.

“With the stock picking up momentum from lower levels and market indicating oversold conditions for the metal sector, we feel that the stock should go towards 940 and 950 odd levels. A strict stop loss should be maintained at 895 mark to manage risk well,” added Arora.