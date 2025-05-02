JSW Steel shares crash over 7% on reports of Supreme Court scrapping resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel

Stock Market Today: JSW Steel share price crashed over 7% on Friday after news reports suggested that the Supreme Court has scrapped the resolution plan for Bhushan Steel and Power (BSPL).

According to a report by television channel CNBC-TV18, the Supreme Court of India has rejected JSW Steel's resolution plan to buy Bhushan Power and Steel four years after the acquisition completion, and ordered the liquidation of the indebted steelmaker.

The news reports suggested that JSW Steel's ₹19,700-crore resolution plan for Bhushan Power and Steel was scrapped by the Supreme Court, which instead mandated that the indebted business be liquidated.

Exchange seeks clarification The exchange, meanwhile, sought clarification from JSW Steel on May 2, 2025, with reference to the news that appeared in the business news platform www.moneycontrol.com, titled "Setback for JSW Steel as SC directs liquidation of Bhushan Power and Steel".

JSW Steel's clarification on the exchanges JSW Steel, in its reply to the exchanges, said that “We learnt that the Hon’ble Supreme Court pronounced Judgment today i.e 02-05-2025, rejecting the Resolution plan submitted by the Company and approved by NCLAT, on certain grounds”.

JSW Steel added that it is yet to receive a formal copy of the order to understand the grounds for rejection in detail and its implications. The company said it will decide on the future course of action once it receives the order and is able to review the same along with its legal advisors.

Reasons cited by reports for Supreme Court decision According to the news report, the Supreme Court quashed JSW Steel's resolution plan for BSPL on two grounds. One was JSW's failure to execute the plan within the timeframe required by insolvency law, and the other was its use of a combination of equity and optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) to complete the takeover, when it should have been done entirely with equity.

JSW's acquisition of BPSL In one of the largest insolvency proceedings in India, JSW Steel had emerged as the successful resolution applicant for Bhushan Power and Steel, however, the legal proceedings have continued ever since.

JSW Steel had acquired a 49% stake in BPSL through the IBC route in 2019 and completed the acquisition in 2021. The acquisition had helped JSW Steel add 2.75 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to its steel-making capacity, along with exploring expansion opportunities. JSW thereafter increased its stake to 83.3% effective October 1, 2021.

(With inputs from Reuters)