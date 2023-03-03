JSW Steel shares may give big upside in medium term, says Prabhudas Lilladher3 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 02:07 PM IST
- JSW Steel share price may go up to ₹755 apiece levels in medium term, says Prabhudas Lilladher research report
JSW Steel shares have been in base building mode after ushering in new year 2023. JSW Steel share price has corrected from around ₹775 to ₹680 apiece levels in year-to-date (YTD) time, logging around 12 per cent dip in YTD time. In last one month, this metal stock has shed over 6 per cent by correcting from near ₹730 to ₹680 apiece levels. However, Prabhudas Lilladher believes that JSW Steel share price may go up to ₹755 apiece levels in medium term, delivering to the tune of 10 per cent to its shareholders.
