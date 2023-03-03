JSW Steel shares may give big upside in medium term, says Prabhudas Lilladher

Speaking on JSW Steel share price outlook, Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher said, "JSW Steel share price has witnessed a steep slide and consolidated near the significant 200DMA zone of ₹666 levels overall indicated an ascending channel pattern on the daily chart and recently has indicated a pullback with improvement in the bias. The RSI is well placed and has indicated a trend reversal from the oversold zone to signal a buy and has much upside potential from here on. We recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of 755 keeping a support level of ₹650."