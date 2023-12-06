JTL Industries share price: Axis Securities sees 30% upside after 30% rally in YTD
JTL Industries share price: Axis Securities believes that the stock may soon come out of the base building mode
Despite continuous rally in Indian stock market, JTL Industries share price is under sell off pressure. JTL Industries share price today opened with a downside gap and went on to hit intraday low of ₹195 apiece on NSE. But, the stock witnessed buying at lower levels and regained ₹200 levels soon.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started