JTL Industries share price jumps up to 6% post it announces Raipur plant capacity expansions. Do you own the stock?

  • Stock Market Today: JTL Industries share price jumped up to 6% in the intraday trades on Wednesday. JTL Industries expands its Raipur Plant Capacity to 200,000 MTPA, Accelerating Growth Towards 1 Million MTPA Goal

Ujjval Jauhari
Published30 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
Stock Market Today: JTL Industries share price jumped up to 6% in the intraday trades on Wednesday. JTL Industries expands its Raipur Plant Capacity to 200,000 MTPA, Accelerating Growth Towards 1 Million MTPA Goal.

JTL Industries share price opened at 204.80 on Wednesday on the BSE, slightly higher than previous close of 200.70. The JTL Industries share price thereafter jumped to 212.25 marking gains of up to 6%.

Capacity Expansion details

JTL Industries announced on Wednesday that is pleased to announce the successful expansion of its Raipur facility’s capacity from 100,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) to 200,000 MTPA. With this addition, the company’s cumulative pipe manufacturing capacity has now reached ~686,000 MTPA. This enhancement reflects JTL’s ongoing commitment to achieving a production capacity of 1 million MTPA by the end of the year said JTL Industries.

Increased Capacity: JTL said that its overall manufacturing capabilities to fulfill expanding market demands have been greatly enhance by the expansion at Raipur facility's capacity, which has doubled from 100,000 MTPA to 200,000 MTPA.

Expanded Product Range: The size range at the Raipur plant has expanded from up to 4 inches to 8 inches, enabling the production of larger and more varied tubes and pipes to better serve diverse industries.

 

Value added products - As per JTL Industries 50% of Raipur's enhanced capacity will be dedicated to value-added products, aligning with its goal of elevating our value-added product (VAP) share

Stock Split record date

JTL Industries also recently announced that after receiving shareholders’ approval in the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 26, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company have fixed Record Date of November 15, 2024, for the purpose of sub-division or split of equity shares. For every 1 (one) Equity Share of the Company having face value of Rs. 2/- each, the investors will get 2 (Two) Equity shares of the company having face value of Rs. 1/- each.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

 

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 02:22 PM IST
