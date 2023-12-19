JTL Industries shares hit life-time high on capacity expansion update. Do you own?
JTL Industries has informed Indian exchanges that it is planning to set up a mega project in Maharashtra
Stock market today: Despite weak trends at Indian stock market, JTL Industries shares witnessed strong demand during early morning deals. JTL Industries share price today opened upside at ₹247.90 per share levels and went on to hit intraday high of ₹252 apiece on NSE, which is now its new life-time high as well. While climbing to a new peak, JTL Industries shares ascended to the tune of 60 per cent in year-to-date (YTD) time.
