JTL Industries shares touch record high after declaration of Q3FY24 business update
Q3FY24 business update: JTL Industries Ltd reported its highest ever quarterly sales volume of 1,00,905 MT
Stock market today: After announcement of business update for September to December 2023 quarter, JTL Industries shares witnessed buying interest despite weak stock market sentiments. JTL Industries share price today opened upside at ₹245.10 apiece on NSE and went on to touch intraday high of ₹253 per share levels, which turned out its new life-time high on NSE. While climbing to its new high, JTL Industries share price recorded intraday gain of around 6.50 per cent during Tuesday dealings.
