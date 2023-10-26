Jubilant FoodWorks share price: Jubilant FoodWorks share price fell 3.75 per cent to close at ₹508.60 on BSE on Thursday, October 26, a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings. Jubilant FoodWorks share price opened at ₹511 against the previous close of ₹528.40 and fell 6.3 per cent to the level of ₹495.20 intraday.

Jubilant Food stock has poorly performed in the last one year. The stock is down over 14 per cent in the last one year while the benchmark Sensex is up about 6 per cent in the same period.

The stock hit its 52-week high of ₹627.75 on November 2 last year and its 52-week low of ₹412.20 on March 20 this year. From its 52-week low, the stock is up about 23 per cent. However, it is still down about 19 per cent from its 52-week high level.

Jubilant FoodWorks Q2 results

After market hours on Wednesday, October 25, Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino’s Pizza franchises, Dunkin’ restaurants and Popeyes restaurants in India, reported a 39.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹72.1 crore for Q2FY24 against a profit of ₹119.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. PAT margin for the quarter stood at 5.4 per cent.

Revenue from operations for the quarter, however, rose 4.5 per cent YoY to ₹1,344.8 crore from ₹1,286.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

Jubilant FoodWorks' gross profit for the quarter was ₹1,027.5 crore, up 4.7 per cent. Gross margin came in at 76.4 per cent. EBITDA came in at ₹280.7 crore and EBITDA margin stood 20.9 per cent.

The company opened 60 new stores in India and its total store count reached 1,949 across all brands. With 50 new Domino’s stores and entry in three new cities, Domino’s network expands to 1,888 stores across 397 cities, Jubilant FoodWorks said in its exchange filing.

The company said its growth was driven by Domino’s Delivery channel sales which increased by 7.9 per cent. The average daily sales (ADS) of mature stores, came in at ₹81,658, up by 1.4 per cent sequentially. The Domino’s LFL (like-for-like) came in at -1.3 per cent.

(Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!)

Brokerages trim estimates

Most brokerage firms have trimmed their estimates for Jubilant FoodWorks after the company's September quarter earnings. Moreover, they have mixed views on the stock.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services has a buy call on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of ₹610, implying a 15 per cent upside potential.

The brokerage firm has reduced its revenue and EBITDA estimates by nearly 2 per cent for FY24 and FY25, respectively, building in a CAGR of 11 per cent and 13 per cent in revenue and EBITDA, respectively, over FY23-25E.

Motilal Oswal believes growth may be driven by 11 per cent store adds and LFL recovery from Q3FY24. The improvement in gross margin may offset store expansion-related operational costs.

"The management’s efforts on improving dine-in LFL growth, its decision not to hike prices amid the transient high-cost environment in wheat and cheese, and building the technological and analytical edge of Jubilant FoodWorks are welcome moves that will create value in the medium term," said Motilal Oswal.

The brokerage firm believes there are strong long-term opportunities in QSR (quick service restaurants), and Jubilant FoodWorks is the most efficient player in the Indian QSR space and is well-placed to seize the enhanced QSR growth opportunity. It has a strong balance sheet and a consistently high RoCE (return on capital employed) of over 20 per cent, Motilal Oswal said.

Also Read: Axis Bank share price gains after strong Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold the stock?

Brokerage firm Nirmal Bang has an 'accumulate' view on the stock with a target price of ₹520, citing Jubilant FoodWorks reported weak set of numbers with sales, EBITDA and PAT coming lower by 2.3 per cent, 5.2 per cent and 14.8 per cent, respectively, compared to its estimates.

The brokerage firm expects better performance in the second half of FY24 (H2FY24) led by the festive season, the ongoing World Cup and a less challenging base ahead. However, it pointed out that there are no signs of a significant pickup in demand. Besides, barring milk costs, to some extent, other material costs remain at elevated levels, Nirmal Bang said.

"While we remain structurally positive in the long term led by improved demand environment, potential success of the loyalty program, benefits from the recent focus on value and higher contribution from non-Domino business over the medium term, we maintain our 'accumulate' rating as the current valuation are fair," said Nirmal Bang.

Also Read: Tech Mahindra falls 5% on weak Q2 earnings: Should you still buy?

On the other hand, brokerage firm Nuvama Wealth Management has downgraded the stock to a 'hold', pegging the target price of ₹541.

"We are downgrading Jubilant FoodWorks to a ‘hold’ as the recent run-up does not dovetail with its performance. In fact, we are adjusting down FY24E and FY25E EBITDA by 5 per cent each, factoring in the performance despite building in a robust LFL showing in Q3FY24 (about 7 per cent)," said Nuvama.

"Key near-term risk is non-cheese inflation affecting margins again. In the longer term, competition from Pizza Hut and other brands could structurally lower growth," Nuvama said.

Emkay Global Financial Services maintained a 'sell' call on the stock and cut the target price to ₹380 from ₹450 earlier.

Emkay expects Jubilant FoodWorks to underperform benchmarks, as Street estimates still offer downside risks, before the reversal of the earnings cycle for the company.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!