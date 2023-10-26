Jubilant FoodWorks share price drops 4% after Q2 results; brokerages trim estimates; here's what they say
Jubilant FoodWorks, which owns Domino’s Pizza franchises, Dunkin’ restaurants and Popeyes restaurants in India, reported a 39.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at ₹72.1 crore for Q2FY24.
Jubilant FoodWorks share price: Jubilant FoodWorks share price fell 3.75 per cent to close at ₹508.60 on BSE on Thursday, October 26, a day after the company reported its September quarter earnings. Jubilant FoodWorks share price opened at ₹511 against the previous close of ₹528.40 and fell 6.3 per cent to the level of ₹495.20 intraday.
