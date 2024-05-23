Jubilant FoodWorks share price jumps 5% after 7-fold YoY jump in Q4 profit
Jubilant FoodWorks share price surged a day after reporting Q4 results. The company's consolidated net profit for Q4FY24 jumped over 630 per cent YoY to ₹208.25 crore, with revenue rising by 24 per cent YoY.
Jubilant FoodWorks share price rose almost 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, May 23, a day after the company reported its March quarter scorecard. Jubilant FoodWorks share price opened at ₹495.25 against its previous close of ₹479.15 and soon rose 4.8 per cent to the level of ₹501.95. The stock, however, pared its gains and traded 1.65 per cent higher at ₹487.05 around 9:35 am.
