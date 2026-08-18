Jubilant Ingrevia shares to be in focus on Wednesday as company to acquire 40% stake in EDMS firm

Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia are expected to attract investor interest in Wednesday’s trade, August 19, after the company announced that it has entered into a binding agreement with Zettaone Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. to acquire a 40% strategic stake for ₹189.2 crore.

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Following completion of the proposed acquisition, Zettaone Technologies will become an associate company of Jubilant Ingrevia Limited. The acquisition is proposed to be completed in two tranches, with the first tranche expected to close by November 2026 and the second tranche expected to close by September 2027.

Zettaone Technologies, co-founded by Harikrishnan, Sureshkumar, Prabu, and Arunkumar, is an electronics design and manufacturing platform with integrated capabilities across the electronics and semiconductor industries.

From R&D, design, and prototyping to manufacturing, assembly, and box build, the company delivers engineering solutions for aerospace, defence, semiconductor, automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

Commenting on the acquisition, Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, and Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman & Whole-Time Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, said, “The proposed investment is aligned with the company's Pinnacle growth strategy and provides a strong platform for its play in the Electronics Development and Manufacturing Services (EDMS) space. The transaction will enable the company to deliver an integrated value proposition in the electronics and semiconductor space, leading to long-term and sustainable value creation.”

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Harikrishnan Gopal, CEO of Zettaone Technologies Pvt. Ltd., said, “Over the years, our team has built lasting relationships through consistency, quality, and a commitment to solving complex engineering challenges. We are happy to be a part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, and this development will reinforce our position as a trusted technology partner for mission-critical electronics solutions in aerospace, defence, semiconductor, automotive, medical, and industrial spaces.”

The acquisition will allow the company to capitalise on Zettaone’s proven manufacturing and customer-centric capabilities in the CDMO space while further strengthening its engagement with customers across the electronics and semiconductor value chain.

Stock recovers 35% from year’s low The company’s shares have remained volatile since reaching a record high of ₹885 in January, with the stock tilting mostly downward. Taking Tuesday’s closing price into account, the stock is down 18% from that peak.

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In the current year, the stock is marginally up 3% but has recovered 35% from the year’s low, marking a sharp turnaround from the 15% decline in 2025.

The company is a leading global player in specialty chemicals and CDMO, serving customers across the pharmaceutical, nutrition, agrochemical, consumer, semiconductor, and industrial sectors. It offers customised solutions that are innovative, cost-effective, and compliant with global quality standards and has a broad portfolio of more than 130 products.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.