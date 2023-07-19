comScore
Pharmaceutical company, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Wednesday reported an 86.4% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 6.4 crore. The company had reported a profit of 47.1 crore in the year-ago period. The company in Q4FY23 posted a net loss of 97.9 crore. 

For the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY24), consolidated revenue jumped 9.3% year-on-year to 1,587 crore from 1,451.7 crore in Q1FY23. The company's consolidated income from operations rose 8.7% on year to 1,566.5 crore from 1,440.5 crore.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also came in at 178 crore in the quarter under review, up by nearly 30% from 137 crore in Q1FY23. Similarly, EBITDA margins rose to 11.2% in Q1 FY24, as against 9.9% in the same quarter last year.

In the quarter, total expenses stood at 1,568.9 crore versus 1,393.8 crore in Q1FY23 and 1,785.6 crore in Q4FY23.

On the technical front, Jubilant Pharmova shares were trading in red on Wednesday's session. 

According to Rajesh Bhosale - Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst, Angel One,yesterday's prices showed some positive traction however today post the result prices are seeing some weakness along with increase in volume activity.

 The recent trend for the stock had been positive however we now sense that there's some profit booking that may continue in the near term towards 370 - 365 levels. On the flip side yesterday's high around 410 is considered as immediate resistance, only beyond wihich the primary uptrend may resume.

As per trendlyne data, the stock price rose 3.5% and underperformed its sector by 15.1% in the past year.

Jubilant Pharmova Q4 results: Consolidated net loss widens sequentially to 98 crore; to pay 5 per share dividend

Disclaimer: The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Group are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

 

 

