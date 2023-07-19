Jubilant Pharmova Q1 Results: Net profit at ₹6.4 crore; Revenue rises 9% YoY1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST
Jubilant Pharmova Ltd's Q1 net profit falls 86.4% YoY to ₹6.4 crore, down from ₹47.1 crore in the same period last year. Shares down over 2%.
Pharmaceutical company, Jubilant Pharmova Ltd on Wednesday reported an 86.4% year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹6.4 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹47.1 crore in the year-ago period. The company in Q4FY23 posted a net loss of ₹97.9 crore.
