Jubilant Pharmova stock gains 6.45% in an overall weak market; here's why
Jubilant Pharmova's share price surged 6.45% after its Radiopharma business received ANDA approval for Technetium Sulfur Colloid Injection.
Jubilant Pharmova (formerly Jubilant Life Sciences Limited) witnessed a 6.45% surge in its share price, reaching ₹438.90 apiece, during early trade on Monday after the company's Radiopharma business received ANDA approval for Technetium Sulfur Colloid Injection.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started