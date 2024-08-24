Judge dismisses felony against former Louisville officers behind Breonna Taylor search warrant

USA-RACE/BREONNA TAYLOR (PIX):Judge dismisses felony against former Louisville officers behind Breonna Taylor search warrant

Reuters
Published24 Aug 2024, 12:06 AM IST
Trade Now
Judge dismisses felony against former Louisville officers behind Breonna Taylor search warrant
Judge dismisses felony against former Louisville officers behind Breonna Taylor search warrant

Aug 23 - A federal judge agreed to dismiss part of the most serious charge against two former police officers in Lousiville, Kentucky, accused of falsifying a search warrant that led to colleagues killing Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black medical worker, in her apartment in 2020.

Joshua Jaynes, a former Louisville Police Department detective, and Kyle Meany, a former Louisville sergeant, are accused of knowingly making false statements in their application to a judge for a "no knock" warrant to search Taylor's home.

Louisville police were investigating a man whom Taylor had previously dated, suspecting him of drug trafficking. Three officers used a battering ram to enter Taylor's apartment after midnight, startling Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, who fired his gun at what he believed were burglars, according to prosecutors.

Two officers returned fire, shooting 22 bullets and killing Taylor, who was unarmed. Police found no drugs in the apartment. Taylor's killing was decried around the world in 2020 by street protests against the disproportionate use of violence by U.S. police against Black people.

Jaynes and Keany were not part of the team that went to Taylor's apartment.

They were both charged with depriving Taylor of her civil rights, including a right not to be subject to an unreasonable search, by obtaining the search warrant on false grounds, knowing it would result in armed officers storming her apartment.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division said in its indictment that the rights violation "involved the use of a weapon and resulted in Taylor's death," making the charge a felony crime for which they faced a sentence of life in prison if convicted.

U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson in Louisville agreed with Jaynes' and Keany's motion to dismiss that part of the indictment in an order issued on Thursday, writing that "the Court finds that the warrantless entry was not the actual cause of Taylor's death."

"Even if police had a valid warrant, the alleged post-midnight, busting in would have frightened K.W. who would have fired, prompting the lethal return fire from the officers," the judge wrote, using Kenneth Walker's initials.

Simpson denied the defendants' requests to dismiss all the other charges; both still face the charge of depriving Taylor of her rights as government officials as a misdemeanor crime, with a maximum sentence of a year in prison.

Jaynes also continues to face two cover-up charges, including one of conspiring to falsify evidence to FBI agents investigating the warrant, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Meany faces a charge of making false statements to the FBI.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:24 Aug 2024, 12:06 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsJudge dismisses felony against former Louisville officers behind Breonna Taylor search warrant

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

154.15
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0.05 (0.03%)

Bharat Electronics

306.05
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.5 (0.49%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

319.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
-5.05 (-1.56%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

352.00
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
1.95 (0.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Himadri Speciality Chemical

527.10
03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
43.3 (8.95%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

226.90
03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
16.5 (7.84%)

Elgi Equipments

693.60
03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
46.9 (7.25%)

Doms Industries

2,599.10
03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
168.4 (6.93%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue