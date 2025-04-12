Jump in US inflation expectations, market jitters heighten Feds dilemma

*

One-year consumer inflation expectations at highest level since 1981

*

Rising yields, falling dollar could turn investors away from US assets

*

Massive uncertainty confronting US economy

*

Kashkari says Fed can smooth dislocations, but cannot dictate where long rates settle

By Howard Schneider

WASHINGTON, - Soaring consumer inflation expectations, driven to a level not seen since the early 1980s, coupled with jittery markets and rising U.S. Treasury yields on Friday amplified the Federal Reserve's dilemma in determining whether the economy is facing a new price shock or headed for a downturn. With households, businesses, and global investors adjusting fast to the implications of President Donald Trump's aggressive import tariff policies, Fed policymakers said the outlook has grown increasingly difficult to predict as they took stock of recent market moves and an unsettling surge in consumer attitudes about upcoming inflation.

"It's hard to know with any precision how the economy will evolve," New York Fed President John Williams said in the text of a speech to the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce that included estimates of growth falling under 1% this year, inflation reaccelerating to as high as 4%, and the unemployment rate rising to as much as 5% - bad outcomes for a central bank that wants to keep inflation low and employment high, and a potentially sharp blow to U.S. households' spending power. "Given the uncertain effects of recently announced tariffs and other policy changes, there is an unusually wide range of outcomes that could transpire," Williams said.

In the worst case, the spike in the short-term outlook for inflation among consumers begins to infect the long-term view, and spreads into market-based measures that have so far remained, in the view of Fed policymakers, consistent with the central bank's 2% inflation target. Fed policymakers put a premium on keeping long-term inflation expectations in check, but are also watching the steady rise in year-ahead expectations that new data from the University of Michigan on Friday showed had soared to 6.7% in the wake of Trump's April 2 reciprocal tariffs announcement.

A surge in inflation expectations would threaten the progress the Fed has made in controlling a pandemic-era rise in prices, and could also sideline the central bank from providing support for an economy facing new risks, with markets struggling to find footing.

"The Fed or Treasury stepping in should be done reluctantly, should be done when it is only truly needed," said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who led the Troubled Asset Relief Program as a U.S. Treasury official during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.

"I think we should be very cautious about taking moves that could demonstrate a weakening, which I don't think is there, to the Fed's commitment to getting inflation down," Kashkari told CNBC.

SHIFT IN INVESTOR PREFERENCES

The new University of Michigan data continued a four-month rise in year-ahead inflation expectations among consumers and a drop in consumer sentiment that has crossed party lines.

It was a combination of high inflation and high unemployment that led former Fed Chair Paul Volcker in the late 1970s and early 1980s to put the priority on inflation control with punishing interest rates that triggered a recession. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said that Friday's University of Michigan consumer survey, which showed longer-term consumer inflation expectations surging to the highest level in more than 30 years, was a "notable" exception to other data he feels indicates longer-term inflation expectations still anchored.

"But if the public begins to expect inflation will remain high over the long term, the job of restoring price stability and maximum employment would be much more difficult," Musalem said.

The implication for monetary policy - of interest rates at least left on hold even if the economy stutters as many now expect - highlights the crossroads the Fed may be approaching at a time when there has been speculation about market intervention or even emergency rate cuts to restore eroding confidence. Kashkari, in the most explicit comments yet from a Fed official about a possible emergency response to the volatility that has torn across markets in response to Trump's tariff barrage, said it would take a clear emergency in the financial system for the central bank to intervene. "If there's a dislocation - I'm not forecasting this, but if there were a dislocation - we have the ability to smooth out that dislocation," Kashkari said. "But I'm not seeing big dislocations yet. I'm seeing some stresses, but markets seem to be adjusting."

Though "markets are continuing to function well," Boston Fed President Susan Collins told the Financial Times, the central bank "does have tools to address concerns about market functioning or liquidity should they arise." Collins noted that the Fed has brought those tools to bear quickly in past instances. "We would absolutely be prepared to do that as needed," she said.

Since Trump's tariff announcement last week, U.S. stock and Treasury prices have plunged at the same time - a potentially worrisome sign of investors turning away from U.S. assets more broadly. A pause on some of Trump's planned import taxes has done little to reverse the shock.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond has risen a hefty 60 basis points over the past week, and the S&P 500 index has fallen about 13% since hitting a peak in February, before the scope of the tariff plans became clear.

More typically, U.S. Treasury yields fall in times of stress as investors seek a safe place to park cash.

Kashkari said investors might be turning away from the U.S., whose deficit in goods trade Trump is trying to shrink.

"There's a lot of complexity," the Minneapolis Fed president said, noting that the dollar also had been weakening.

"Normally when you see big tariff increases, I would have expected the dollar to go up. The fact that the dollar is going down at the same time, I think, lends some more credibility to the story of investor preferences shifting."