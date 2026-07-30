Juniper Green Energy IPO booked 38% on Day 1; QIB portion fully subscribed

The initial public offering (IPO) of Juniper Green Energy witnessed a muted response from investors on the opening day of bidding on July 30.

The IPO, which will remain open for subscription until August 3, received bids for 2.12 crore shares against the 5.60 crore shares on offer, translating into an overall subscription of 0.38 times by the end of Day 1, according to exchange data.

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Among the investor categories, the qualified institutional buyers (QIB) segment attracted the strongest demand, with the portion being subscribed 1.05 times, while the employee portion was fully subscribed on the opening day. Meanwhile, the retail investor portion was subscribed 0.13 times, and the non-institutional investor (NII) category was booked 0.05 times.

As of today, the grey market premium (GMP) for Juniper Green Energy stood at ₹9 per share, indicating the stock could list 4% premium over issue price.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details The ₹1,800-crore Juniper Green Energy IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The price band has been fixed at ₹214-225 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

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At the upper end of the price band, Juniper Green Energy is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of around ₹12,802.46 crore.

The company proposes to utilise ₹683.24 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. Additionally, ₹728.69 crore will be infused into its subsidiaries. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Tentatively, the basis of allotment for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 4.

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The company is likely to initiate refunds on Wednesday, August 5, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day. The stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 6.

About the company Juniper Green Energy is a renewable energy company engaged in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects across India.

The company follows an integrated business model, managing the entire project lifecycle—from project development and engineering to procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance (O&M). It continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy generation and energy storage capabilities to support India's clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.