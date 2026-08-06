Juniper Green Energy IPO listing: Shares list at 9% premium over the IPO price

Juniper Green Energy share price opened at 245 apiece on NSE and 242 on BSE. This means that the Juniper Green Energy IPO listing delivered a 8% gain to the IPO allottees.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated6 Aug 2026, 10:00 AM IST
The GMP of Juniper Green Energy IPO was <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23, indicating an estimated listing price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>248, which is 10.22% higher than the IPO price.
The GMP of Juniper Green Energy IPO was ₹23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹248, which is 10.22% higher than the IPO price.(Image: Pixabay )

Juniper Green Energy IPO listing: Juniper Green Energy share price made a moderate stock market debut in the Indian stock market. The stock listed at 8.89% premium over the IPO price of 225.

Juniper Green Energy share price opened at 245 apiece on NSE and 242 on BSE. This means that the Juniper Green Energy IPO listing delivered a 8% gain to the IPO allottees.

The Juniper Green Energy IPO listing came below the market expectations. The GMP of Juniper Green Energy IPO was 23, indicating an estimated listing price of 248, which is 10.22% higher than the IPO price.

Also Read | Juniper Green Energy IPO listing tomorrow. What does GMP signals ahead of debut?

Juniper Green Energy IPO details

Juniper Green Energy's IPO was available for subscription from July 30 to August 3, 2026, at a price band of 214–225 per equity share.

The Juniper Green Energy IPO was subscribed 7.97 times by the end of the third day of bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment led the demand, garnering 24.94 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 1.82 times. The retail investors' quota was subscribed 93%, according to BSE data.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of 10 each, aggregating up to 1,800 crore. The company plans to utilise 683.24 crore from the net proceeds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings. It will also invest 728.69 crore in its subsidiaries—Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite, and Juniper Green Power Five—to enable them to repay or prepay their existing debt. ICICI Securities is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Juniper Green Energy is engaged in the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of utility-scale renewable energy projects through its integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities. The company generates revenue by supplying electricity to a broad customer base, including central and state government-backed entities. Its renewable energy portfolio comprises solar and wind power projects, as well as hybrid solutions such as Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

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On the financial front, the company reported a 10.9% year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to 40.46 crore in FY26, compared with 36.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 41.3% to 718.93 crore from 508.68 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting strong operational performance.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Vaamanaa Sethi

Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.

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