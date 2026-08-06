Juniper Green Energy IPO listing: Shares list at 9% premium over the IPO price

Juniper Green Energy IPO listing: Juniper Green Energy share price made a moderate stock market debut in the Indian stock market. The stock listed at 8.89% premium over the IPO price of ₹225.

Juniper Green Energy share price opened at ₹245 apiece on NSE and ₹242 on BSE. This means that the Juniper Green Energy IPO listing delivered a 8% gain to the IPO allottees.

The Juniper Green Energy IPO listing came below the market expectations. The GMP of Juniper Green Energy IPO was ₹23, indicating an estimated listing price of ₹248, which is 10.22% higher than the IPO price.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details Juniper Green Energy's IPO was available for subscription from July 30 to August 3, 2026, at a price band of ₹214–225 per equity share.

The Juniper Green Energy IPO was subscribed 7.97 times by the end of the third day of bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) segment led the demand, garnering 24.94 times subscription, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 1.82 times. The retail investors' quota was subscribed 93%, according to BSE data.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹1,800 crore. The company plans to utilise ₹683.24 crore from the net proceeds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings. It will also invest ₹728.69 crore in its subsidiaries—Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite, and Juniper Green Power Five—to enable them to repay or prepay their existing debt. ICICI Securities is managing the issue as the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar.

Juniper Green Energy is engaged in the development, construction, operation, and maintenance of utility-scale renewable energy projects through its integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities. The company generates revenue by supplying electricity to a broad customer base, including central and state government-backed entities. Its renewable energy portfolio comprises solar and wind power projects, as well as hybrid solutions such as Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

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On the financial front, the company reported a 10.9% year-on-year rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹40.46 crore in FY26, compared with ₹36.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations increased 41.3% to ₹718.93 crore from ₹508.68 crore in the previous financial year, reflecting strong operational performance.