Juniper Green Energy IPO listing today. Will the renewable energy player deliver gains? Here's what GMP, experts signal

Juniper Green Energy is set to make its stock market debut on Indian exchanges today, August 6, following its three-day IPO, which received a healthy response from investors, particularly Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

With the focus now shifting to the listing, investors are assessing the stock's potential debut gains. However, despite the company's strong business fundamentals, market experts expect a muted listing.

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP signals positive debut Despite strong fundamentals, the grey market is signalling a positive debut but not beyond 6% return for the lucky allottees. According to market observers, company's shares are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today. This means, Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP (Grey Market premium) today is ₹13, which is around 6% of the upper price band of the public issue.

So, the grey market is signalling that Juniper Green Energy IPO listing price could be around ₹238 ( ₹225 + ₹13).

Long-term fundamentals remain strong, near-term upside may be limited Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd, said Juniper Green Energy has emerged as one of India's leading renewable energy independent power producers (IPPs), with a diversified portfolio spanning solar, wind, hybrid and firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) projects, backed by a strong execution track record and a healthy project pipeline.

According to Ojha, the company's strategic focus on hybrid renewable energy and energy storage solutions, along with long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and favourable policy support, provides strong long-term growth visibility.

He added that its robust operating performance, industry-leading EBITDA margins and significant capacity under development position it well to benefit from India's accelerating clean energy transition.

However, Ojha noted that at the upper price band of ₹225, the IPO is valued at 36.9x FY26 EV/EBITDA, reflecting a premium valuation that largely factors in its near-term growth potential. While the long-term fundamentals remain favourable, he believes the earnings profile is expected to improve gradually as under-construction projects are commissioned and begin contributing to profitability.

Sharing his investment view, Ojha said investors with a short-term investment horizon may consider booking listing gains after the stock's market debut.

For investors with a 2–3 year investment horizon, he recommended continuing to hold the stock, as execution of the existing project pipeline and improving operational cash flows could drive sustainable earnings growth over the medium term.

He also advised fresh investors to wait for the next one to two quarters for better visibility on project commissioning, earnings trajectory, leverage and cash flow generation before taking exposure.

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Darshan Rathod, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Multyfi, said Juniper Green Energy is one of India's fast-growing renewable energy companies, with a diversified portfolio of solar and wind power projects across the country.

He noted that the company has a power generation capacity of over 2 GW, with nearly all of its projects backed by long-term power purchase agreements, providing stable and predictable revenue.

Rathod said the proceeds from the IPO will primarily be used to reduce debt and support future expansion. While he acknowledged the company's strong business fundamentals, he pointed out that the grey market premium (GMP) has softened, suggesting that listing gains may be limited.

Commenting on the company's long-term prospects, Rathod said, “India's renewable energy sector has a very bright future, and companies like Juniper Green Energy are well placed to benefit from it. The real opportunity is not the listing day but the company's long-term growth. If it reduces debt, adds new projects, and maintains healthy cash flows, it can create good value for investors over the coming years.”

Juniper Green Energy IPO details The ₹1,800-crore Juniper Green Energy IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component. The price band has been fixed at ₹214-225 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

The company proposes to utilise ₹683.24 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. Additionally, ₹728.69 crore will be infused into its subsidiaries. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO received bids for 46.96 crore shares against the 5.60 crore shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 8.4 times. The issue was fully subscribed only on the final day of bidding, driven by strong participation from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs).

Meanwhile, retail investor interest remained subdued, with the retail portion subscribed just 0.98 times.

About the company Juniper Green Energy is a renewable energy company engaged in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects across India.

The company follows an integrated business model, managing the entire project lifecycle—from project development and engineering to procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance (O&M). It continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy generation and energy storage capabilities to support India's clean energy transition.