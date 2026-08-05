Juniper Green Energy IPO listing tomorrow. What does GMP signals ahead of debut?

Juniper Green Energy IPO listing: Juniper Green Energy IPO is all set to make its stock market debut tomorrow, 6 August. The shares of Juniper Green Energy will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The allotment of Juniper Green Energy IPO was finalised on Tuesday, 4 August.

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The Juniper Green Energy IPO was subscribed 7.97 times on the third day of bidding. The issue received 24.94 times subscription in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed 1.82 times. Meanwhile, the retail investors' quota was booked 93%, according to data available on the BSE.

Also Read | Juniper Green Energy IPO allotment in focus today; 4 steps to check status

Juniper Green Energy IPO GMP today Juniper Green Energy IPO was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹16.5 today. Based on the upper end of the price band at ₹225 and the prevailing GMP, the company's shares are expected to list at around ₹241.5 apiece, indicating a potential listing gain of 7.33%.

Grey market activity over the past 12 sessions points to improving investor sentiment, with the GMP trending higher ahead of the listing. During this period, the premium has ranged from ₹0 to a high of ₹17, reflecting growing optimism about the stock's market debut.

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Juniper Green Energy IPO details Juniper Green Energy IPO was open for subscription from July 30 to August 3, 2026, with a price band of ₹214–225 per equity share.

The public issue consists entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, aggregating up to ₹1,800 crore.

The company intends to use ₹683.24 crore from the net proceeds to repay or prepay certain outstanding borrowings. Additionally, it plans to invest ₹728.69 crore in its material subsidiaries—Juniper Green Gamma One, Juniper Green Kite, and Juniper Green Power Five—to help them repay or prepay their existing debt. ICICI Securities is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while KFin Technologies serves as the registrar.

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Juniper Green Energy develops, builds, operates, and maintains utility-scale renewable energy projects through its in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) capabilities. The company earns revenue by supplying electricity to a diverse mix of customers, including central and state government-backed entities. Its portfolio includes solar and wind power projects, along with hybrid renewable energy projects such as Wind-Solar Hybrid (WSH) and Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Financially, the company reported a 10.9% year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹40.46 crore in FY26, compared with ₹36.48 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 41.3% to ₹718.93 crore, up from ₹508.68 crore in the previous fiscal, indicating strong operational growth.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.