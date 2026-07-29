Subscribe

Juniper Green Energy raises ₹539 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

Juniper Green Energy has raised 539.4 crore from anchor investors for its IPO on July 30, 2026. The company allocated shares at 225 each, with significant participation from domestic mutual funds. The IPO aims to fund projects and support India's clean energy transition.

A Ksheerasagar
Published29 Jul 2026, 11:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Anand Rathi IPO: Issue booked 0.45 times on Day 1; retail portion sees strong interest
Anand Rathi IPO: Issue booked 0.45 times on Day 1; retail portion sees strong interest(Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

Juniper Green Energy has raised 539.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Wednesday, the company allotted 2.40 crore equity shares to 31 anchor investors at 225 per share, the upper end of the price band.

Advertisement

Some of the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Bajaj Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Domestic mutual funds accounted for the bulk of the anchor allocation, receiving 1.79 crore equity shares, or 74.79% of the anchor portion, through 24 schemes across nine fund houses.

Also Read | Juniper Green Energy IPO: GMP, price, review, other details in 10 points
Also Read | Juniper Green Energy IPO: Price band set at ₹214-225 per share

Juniper Green Energy IPO details

The 1,800-crore Juniper Green Energy IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The price band has been fixed at 214-225 per equity share with a face value of 10.

At the upper end of the price band, Juniper Green Energy is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of around 12,802.46 crore.

Advertisement

The company proposes to utilise 683.24 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. Additionally, 728.69 crore will be infused into its subsidiaries. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Tentatively, the basis of allotment for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 4.

The company is likely to initiate refunds on Wednesday, August 5, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day. The stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 6.

Advertisement
Also Read | Indo-MIM vs Xtranet vs Lohia Corp IPO: What GMP signals for listing?
Also Read | Manipal Health Enterprises IPO off to slow start, subscribed 15% on opening day

About the company

Juniper Green Energy is a renewable energy company engaged in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects across India.

The company follows an integrated business model, managing the entire project lifecycle—from project development and engineering to procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance (O&M). It continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy generation and energy storage capabilities to support India's clean energy transition.

Also Read | Xtranet Techmologies IPO listing in focus. Here's what GMP signals
Also Read | Indo-MIM IPO opens today: GMP, date, price to review. Apply or not?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

IPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsJuniper Green Energy raises ₹539 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening on Thursday
Advertisement
Read Next Story