Juniper Green Energy raises ₹539 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO opening on Thursday

Juniper Green Energy has raised ₹539.4 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), which opens for public subscription on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website on Wednesday, the company allotted 2.40 crore equity shares to 31 anchor investors at ₹225 per share, the upper end of the price band.

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Some of the marquee investors that participated in the anchor book include ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, WhiteOak Capital, Bajaj Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance Company, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.

Domestic mutual funds accounted for the bulk of the anchor allocation, receiving 1.79 crore equity shares, or 74.79% of the anchor portion, through 24 schemes across nine fund houses.

Juniper Green Energy IPO details The ₹1,800-crore Juniper Green Energy IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component, according to the company's red herring prospectus (RHP). The price band has been fixed at ₹214-225 per equity share with a face value of ₹10.

At the upper end of the price band, Juniper Green Energy is expected to command a post-listing market capitalisation of around ₹12,802.46 crore.

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The company proposes to utilise ₹683.24 crore from the net proceeds towards the repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings. Additionally, ₹728.69 crore will be infused into its subsidiaries. The remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The IPO is being managed by ICICI Securities, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Tentatively, the basis of allotment for the Juniper Green Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, August 4.

The company is likely to initiate refunds on Wednesday, August 5, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day. The stock is scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 6.

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About the company Juniper Green Energy is a renewable energy company engaged in the development, construction, and operation of utility-scale solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects across India.

The company follows an integrated business model, managing the entire project lifecycle—from project development and engineering to procurement, construction, and operations and maintenance (O&M). It continues to focus on expanding its renewable energy generation and energy storage capabilities to support India's clean energy transition.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.