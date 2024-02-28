Juniper Hotels IPO listing today. Experts see muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE

Juniper Hotels IPO: Juniper Hotels shares will make a debut on the Indian stock market today. The Juniper Hotels IPO listing date has been fixed on 28th February 2024 i.e. today. The BSE notice regarding Juniper Hotels IPO also says that Juniper Hotels shares listing will happen today on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the equity shares of Juniper Hotels Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities," said a BSE notice.

Ahead of the Juniper Hotels share listing, the grey market continues to remain neutral on the public issue. According to stock market observers, Juniper Hotels shares are trading at par with the Juniper Hotels IPO price.

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today

Juniper Hotels IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is zero. This means Juniper Hotels shares are trading neither at a premium nor at a discount in the grey market, according to stock market observers.

Considering the zero grey market premium, Juniper Hotels IPO listing is likely to be at its issue price of ₹360 per share.

Stock market experts maintained that the grey market premium is not an ideal indicator of possible listing gain from an IPO. Hence, they advised allottees to stick with the conviction they have developed after scanning the balance sheet of the company.

Juniper Hotels IPO listing price prediction

Analysts expect Juniper Hotels IPO listing to be muted amid weak fundamentals of the company and tepid response to the IPO.

“The Juniper Hotels IPO is likely to get a weak listing due to the company’s shaky fundamentals and financial standing. On top of that, the IPO is an entirely fresh issue, following which the owners’ share of the holding will be nearly 77%. While the company’s PAT loss is declining, its net PAT loss stood at ₹26 crore as on September 2023," said VLA Ambala, SEBI Registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market Today.

Additionally, Juniper Hotel’s total borrowing has surged by nearly 10% than previous year. Hence, it’ll use the IPO proceeds to repay debts. Owing to these factors, the IPO is likely to get listed around -15% to 10% of its price band, Ambala said.

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services expects Juniper Hotels shares may list in ₹345 to ₹370 range.

“Juniper Hotels IPO received tepid response from the primary market investors in an overcrowded market. The secondary market mood is positive but they may not show any enthusiasm towards the share loss-listing. I am expecting Juniper Hotels shares to list in the ₹345 to ₹370 range, said Kejriwal.

