Juniper Hotels IPO listing today. Experts see muted debut of shares on BSE, NSE
The Juniper Hotels IPO is likely to get a weak listing due to the company’s shaky fundamentals and financial standing. On top of that, the IPO is an entirely fresh issue, following which the owners’ share of the holding will be nearly 77%, analysts said.
Juniper Hotels IPO: Juniper Hotels shares will make a debut on the Indian stock market today. The Juniper Hotels IPO listing date has been fixed on 28th February 2024 i.e. today. The BSE notice regarding Juniper Hotels IPO also says that Juniper Hotels shares listing will happen today on BSE and NSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started